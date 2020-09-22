Bullets flew from a vehicle traveling north with lights out in the predawn hours Saturday in the 3500 block of Hardee Avenue, leaving three men at the residence there with gunshot wounds, according to a Glynn County police report released Tuesday morning.
One of the victims told police he was sitting on the front porch “hanging outside with some friends” around 1:54 a.m.
The shooting started when “a small black Dodge Avenger vehicle turned their headlights out and started traveling in a northbound direction… “ according to the report.
One bullet struck the man in the abdomen, after which he ran immediately to the rear of the house to take cover, the report said.
Police responding to a report of gunfire found one person on the front porch with a gunshot wound and another wounded person inside near the living room. Both were taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, after which they were flown to Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah.
Both were in stable condition, police said.
After giving his statement to police, the man shot in the abdomen was taken to the Brunswick hospital, police said. He was treated and released.
A woman at the residence was sleeping in a bedroom near the living room when awakened by “rapid gunfire,” she told police.
“She quickly went to the floor of her bedroom with her head positioned down” until the shooting stopped, police said.
Police are investigating the drive-by shooting and have no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call county police investigator Guy Butler at 912-554-7817, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.