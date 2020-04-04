The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Chatham County-Savannah area rose significantly by Saturday evening, leaping from 64 to 81 in seven hours.
The number lifts the total number of confirmed cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District to 138 from 131 earlier in the day, including 28 in Glynn County (an increase of one since noon), six in Camden County and two in McIntosh County.
The number of deaths in Chatham remained at three and in Bryan one.
The number of confirmed cases in Georgia rose by more than 200 during the same time period, increasing to 6,383 from 6,160. The most recent figure includes 1,266 hospitalizations and 208 deaths.
The results are from 26,294 tests administered at commercial and private facilities.
In counties closest to Glynn but in separate health districts, Wayne County reported its first confirmed case. Ware remained at 18, including three deaths, and Charlton at one. Brantley County has reported no confirmed cases to date.
The top five counties with the most confirmed cases and the number of virus-related deaths in each (shown in parenthesis) are Fulton, 959 (26); Doughtery-Abany area, 635 (30); DeKalb, 539 (9); Cobb, 453 (23); and Gwinnett, 400 (8).