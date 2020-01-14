Three more candidates have officially joined the 2020 race for the four Glynn County Commission seats up for election this year.
County commission Chairman Mike Browning has one challenger for his District 1 seat in Sammy Tostensen, who announced his campaign on Monday, according to Glynn County Republican Party Chairwoman Ginny Hall.
For his part, Browning said he is undecided and wishes to talk it over with his family.
“I really haven’t put much thought into it,” Browning said. “I think there’s an equal chance I will, an equal chance I won’t.”
Running for the At-large Post 2 seat is Walter Rafolski, who is currently serving on the Glynn County Board of Appeals. He was unable to comment on his candidacy Monday.
Incumbent Bob Coleman could not be reached for comment.
Commissioner Allen Booker, a Democrat representing District 5, said Monday that he plans to run for reelection but has not made an official announcement or formally started his campaign yet.
Julie Jordan, chair of the Glynn County Democrats, said she is not aware of any other democrats who have announced campaigns for county commission seats.
Bo Clark and Cap Fendig, both running as Republicans, announced their campaigns for county commission in 2019.
Clark is also running for At-large Post 2 and will face Rafolski and possibly Coleman in the May primary election. The winner will go on to face the Democratic candidate if one rises to the challenge.
Running for the commission’s District 2 seat, Fendig is the only candidate to announce a campaign for the St. Simons Island district. Incumbent Commissioner Peter Murphy has stated that he does not plan to run for reelection.
Early voting polls will open for the presidential primary on March 2, and election day is March 24. Election day for the general primary is set for May 19, and the general election is set for Nov. 3.