Two more Democrats, both women and both Army veterans, qualified for Georgia's 1st District U.S. House seat now held by Republican Buddy Carter.
Michelle Monroe of Richmond Hill, a nurse who retired as a colonel after 28 years in the service, and Joyce Marie Griggs of Garden City, who retired as a second lieutenant in Army intelligence after more than 33 years in the service, will vie against Savannah lawyer Wade Herring in the Democratic Primary.
Carter, a pharmacist whose home residence is in Pooler, is seeking a fifth two-year term of office.
Former state Rep. Jeff Jones qualified for the state District 3 Senate seat now held by Sen. Shelia McNeill, a Republican who will vacate the post at the end of this year. Jones will face retired educator Nora Lott Haynes in the Republican Primary. Both candidates reside on St. Simons Island.
State Rep. Buddy DeLoach of Townsend, R-167, is the only candidate to qualify for his seat to date.
Two Republicans have qualified for state House District 179, Bob Duncan, a developer, and Rick Townsend, a retired educator. Both reside on St. Simons Island.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane was the only candidate to have qualified for the five-county judgeship as of Wednesday. In addition to Glynn, the circuit includes the counties of Appling, Camden, Jeff Davis and Wayne.
Qualifying ends at noon Friday.
The Republican, Democratic and Nonpartisan primaries are May 24. April 25 is the last day to register to vote in the primaries.
The general election is Nov. 8.