Monuments generate legal fights

Calls for the removal of Confederate monuments are growing across Georgia in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality.
At least three monuments were removed in DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties this year despite a law passed last year protecting Confederate symbols.
State law allows monuments to be relocated “to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility and access” under certain reasons such as construction or transportation projects.
A DeKalb County judge declared the monument in Decatur Square a public nuisance because it had been vandalized repeatedly and was the site of protests.
The monument in Hanover Square in downtown Brunswick has also been vandalized, including earlier this year when it was defaced with the letters BLM in black paint.
It also has been the site of protests in the wake of the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
It’s unclear how the Brunswick City Commission will vote when it meets Wednesday after months of public meetings and debate surrounding the monument in Hanover Square, where it has stood since 1902.
The only elected official to share an opinion about the monument is Mayor Cornell Harvey, who wants it moved to Oak Grove Cemetery, the site of American Civil War gravesites from both sides of the 19th century conflict.
The issue has ignited strong opinions among those favoring keeping it in Hanover Square and those favoring moving it.
Until the protests last spring, little was said about the Confederate monument.
A committee created to make a recommendation voted 5-4 to leave the monument where it is and add a historical marker acknowledging the Black soldiers stationed on St. Simons Island who fought for the Army of the Potomac.
A majority of those expressing opinions advocated the removal of the monument, calling it a symbol of racism that is offensive to them and many African-Americans.
Supporters argue the monument is recognized officially as one that honors American veterans and should remain in the park.