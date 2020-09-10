Monument's future could be up to voters

Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey concedes there is little chance a consensus will be reached to resolve the controversy surrounding a Confederate monument in Hanover Square.
No one on a nine-person committee tasked with making a recommendation about the monument in the city park was willing to budge from his or her position. Some supported moving or demolishing it, while others were adamant that it remain where it has stood since 1902.
“There was a deep set of opinions,” he said of the committee. “Nobody said they would compromise.”
Harvey wants more public input before a final decision is made. He has scheduled a one-hour public comment period at 5 p.m. before the start of the Sept. 16 city commission meeting.
He said there will also be an in-person public hearing solely dedicated to the monument issue at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Harvey said research is ongoing by city attorney Brian Corry to determine if a question can be put before city voters.
“Why not leave it up to the citizens of Brunswick to vote on this?” he asked.
Harvey said he understands some would not be happy with the outcome of a referendum.
Some are calling for a marker or monument commemorating the service of the Black soldiers who camped on St. Simons Island while serving in the Union Army during the American Civil War. Others say a marker should not be erected next to the monument but should be located in McIntyre Court next to a monument for Black soldiers.
The Confederate monument became an issue after the letters BLM were spray-painted on its surface in an act of vandalism.