Monument stirs controversy

An inscription at the base of the American Civil War memorial in downtown Brunswick pays tribute to “the heroes of the Confederacy.”
To some, however, Confederate troops were anything but heroes. The monument to those who fought for the Confederate States of America is a painful reminder of centuries of oppression and racism that lingers to this day.
“It’s part of our history we want to forget,” said Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey. “People have been complaining about this a long time. I am seeing more support for it to be moved.”
The shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in February outside city limits, and the deaths of other African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement in recent months has led to hundreds of requests for the memorial to be removed from Hanover Square, he said.
Arbery was black, and the men who chased him until one shot him were white.
City commissioners have agreed to form a nine-person committee to determine how to respond to the requests to remove the monument. Harvey said while the vast majority of calls and emails are asking for the monument to be moved, he has also been contacted by people who want it to remain where it has stood since it was erected in 1902.
Harvey said most of the Confederate memorials across the South weren’t erected until decades after the Civil War ended and the states rejoined the Union.
Harvey questions why it was allowed to be done.
Town hall meetings will also be held for public input on the best way to deal with the issue.
State law does not allow the city to dismantle the monument without moving it to another location. Harvey said Oak Grove Cemetery might be the ideal location because there are 115 Civil War grave sites containing the remains of both Confederate and Union soldiers.
Harvey said it’s likely the committee will recommend erecting another monument next to the Confederate memorial telling another side of the Civil War.
“I think we will put a marker there,” he said.
If discussion about moving or removing the monument had happened six months ago, Harvey said he would have expected protests and rallies in support and against moving it. But recent events make a discussion about the monument timely, Harvey said.
“This advisory group will envision what needs to be done,” he said. “We are doing something about it.”
It will also be an opportunity for the black and white communities to have some long overdue, uncomfortable conversations about race relations, Harvey said.
“The community is an example of how people get along,” he said. “This (issue) will dissipate with cooler heads.”