Monument protection bill passes on close vote

A handful of votes meant the difference Thursday in the state House of Representatives as Senate Bill 77 — a monuments protection bill, generally seen as originating to protect those recognizing the Confederacy — passed that chamber by a vote of 100-71.
The state constitution mandates a majority of all members, not just a simple majority of those present, be required to pass a bill. There are 180 House districts, so it’s taken that 91 votes are needed to pass.
State Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, carried S.B. 77 in the House and as such presented it to the chamber.
“I want to talk about this bill, because it’s about inclusion, diversity, tolerance,” Powell said. “It’s about respect.”
He returned to a main talking point among supporters of the bill that it’s not about Confederate monuments, but covers all monuments in the state. While the language in the bill holds that to be true, it also ties the hands of localities that would choose to relocate Confederate monuments to places discussed as possibly more appropriate, like museums, cemeteries or mausoleums.
Powell also noted people in the chamber who asked others to pray for recent victims of hate crimes in this country and abroad.
“So let me ask you a question, is there no greater hate crime than to destroy history, or to destroy a monument that was put out there to remember what had came before,” Powell said. “This only leads and only breeds to more crimes and those hate crimes. So, you know, for those of you who say you’re opposed to hate crimes, I quite frankly don’t know of a greater hate crime than when I see the Peace Memorial in Piedmont Park that’s been desecrated. To be, that’s pretty durn hateful.”
State Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, drew a comparison between Confederate monuments and the poem and song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
“The poem was originally performed in honor of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Feb. 12, in 1900 and yes, was later set to music,” Bennett said. “The difference between singing the ‘black national anthem’ and living among Confederate monuments is that people have a choice as to whether they wish to sing the anthem, listen to the anthem, or not. When Confederate monuments are placed in public places among the communities in which we live, we are not given the choice as to whether or not to engage and see them or not.”
She said that with Georgia on her mind, she dreams of a state where the victors of the Civil War represent what is best in Georgia — that it’s one thing to recognize history, but cruel to be reminded repeatedly and without choice “of the pain, ill-will and shame of slavery.” In seeking common ground, Bennett said that can be found in local control of monuments, which the bill prohibits.
State Rep. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs — a freshman member of the House — said the bill simply won’t work legally because of it presents a private cause of action if there is damage to any monument.
“What it does is it allows literally anybody to sue, and it puts no restrictions on who can sue,” McLaurin said.
At points in committee consideration of the S.B. 77, this was pointed to as a feature by bill supporters, not a bug.
The language in the bill reads, “A public entity owning a monument or any person, group, or legal entity shall have a right to bring a cause of action for any conduct prohibited by this Code section for damages as permitted by this Code section.”
“The problem is there’s no coherent vision for how to describe the difference between the harm to one person or group, versus another person or group,” McLaurin said.
In giving a mini-lesson to the House on civil lawsuits, he said that under the law, to have standing, you have to show there was real and applicable harm to a specific person or group.
“You can’t sue someone just because you find dishonor or offense to come from their actions,” McLaurin said.
He further stated that S.B. 77 says the offender is liable, without specifying who to, and so the triple damages would be payable to anyone who brought a suit, and that this bill, if enacted, would not hold up in a court challenge.
“We’ve got to take the L on this one because we didn’t draft it in a way that works,” McLaurin said.
State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta — who gives tours at Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery, spoke of a woman’s grave in the formerly white-only section, a black nanny who was born a slave and allowed to be buried in that part of the cemetery because her employers made it possible. Cooper also recounted her childhood through about 10 years old, effectively raised by a black nanny during segregation, and what she learned during those times.
“This is our history — it’s not good, but this is our history,” Cooper said. “And I don’t want us, 100 years from now, when none of us are here, and we don’t remember the Civil War and it’s not being taught, just like World War II is not being taught, just like most of the kids graduating from school today cannot tell you about our forefathers, can’t name them, can’t tell you what they did. Because we’re not teaching history. I don’t want that to happen, because I don’t want something like the Civil War — named something totally different — to ever happen again.
“I see the statues and the monuments that are at Oakland and the ones that are other places, are moments and reasons to teach what has happened to us, and why we should not be that way.”
S.B. 77 heads back to the Senate for concurrence.
Thursday, the House also passed S.B. 6, which regulates drone activity near incarceration facilities, and S.B. 72, which overhauls the state hunting regulations.
Both bills passed with large majorities and return to the Senate.
The Senate also passed a couple bills of note Thursday — H.B. 281, which increases penalties for repeat offenders under the pimping and pandering law, and H.B. 382, which provides for the administration of the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act. H.B. 281 and H.B. 382 passed unanimously.