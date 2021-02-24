A tentative hearing date of March 10 has been set to determine the fate of a controversial Confederate monument in downtown Brunswick.
But an official with city attorney Brian Corry’s office said that date will likely be continued. No reason was given.
Bennie Williams, commander of the local Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, filed the civil lawsuit with the support of others. The complaint named Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and commission members Vincent Williams, Felicia Harris and Julie Martin for voting to remove the monument.
Williams, in a phone interview Tuesday, said he didn’t have a problem when the hearing was rescheduled earlier this month. And he won’t have a problem if the March 10 hearing is continued because he is challenging the city commission’s decision in November to remove the monument from Hanover Square, where it has stood since 1902.
“Basically, we want to keep it where it is,” Williams said.
The monument became an issue after the Ahmaud Arbery shooting death a year ago. It was defaced with the letters BLM in black paint last summer.
City officials formed a committee tasked with reaching consensus about the monument and returning a recommendation. They were divided about any recommendation, eventually voting 5-4 to keep it in Hanover Square with interpretive signage about the history of Black soldiers who fought for the Union army on St. Simons Island during the American Civil War.
The city commission went against the recommendation and voted to remove it.
As for the possibility of another delay in the hearing, Williams said it gives supporters and opponents more time to find a solution to the issue.
“I don’t have a problem with continuing this hearing,” Williams said. “It helps the city. It gives them breathing room.”