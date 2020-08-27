A 5-4 vote Tuesday by a committee appointed to determine the future of a Confederate war monument in Hanover Square shows the difficulty of finding a solution that will satisfy everyone.
The majority favored keeping the monument where it is.
There was no roll call for the vote from the committee, made up of five White representatives and four Black representatives.
But even before the vote, the local commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans was questioning the makeup of the committee, claiming two Black members — John Richards and Shameeka Sorrells-Johns — do not live in the Golden Isles.
He said Richards lives in Little Rock, Ark., and Sorrells-Johns lives in Atlanta.
Bennie Williams, a McIntosh County resident and commander of the American Legion post, said he would have applied to serve on the nine-person committee had he known he could have been eligible for consideration.
Williams said he was under the impression committee members had to live in Brunswick or Glynn County to be eligible to serve.
“I would have liked to have been on that committee, but I live in McIntosh and did not apply,” he said in an email to Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey. “Now I have learned that two members on that committee do not live in Brunswick or Glynn County. I did not see a modified announcement expanding the qualifications.”
Harvey said he believes everyone on the committee owns property in Glynn County, but he said he expressed concerns about ensuring all sides were represented in the issue of the monument, which was defaced with spray paint several months ago.
“I didn’t pick the committee,” Harvey said. “As for representation, I was concerned about that.”
Williams said the discussion should not be about removing the monument.
“On four separate occasions bills have passed through the U.S. Congress and signed into law making Confederate veterans American veterans,” Williams said. “Therefore that statue is a monument to American veterans. It is protected under Federal Monuments Law. It is also protected under state of Georgia codes.”