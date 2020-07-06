A court battle over public use of Village Drive continues in the Georgia Court of Appeals.
The COVID-19 outbreak, while not completely shutting down the court, put a hold on some lawsuits making their way through the process.
The Village Bluff Property Owners Association and Susan Blount, plaintiffs, and Glynn County, the defendant, presented their sides in court filings.
The lawsuit sprang from the St. Simons Island Trust’s intention to use Village Drive, the neighborhood’s only entrance and exit, as the means of accessing a marshfront portion of the park.
Features of that part of the park include a boat ramp to access Musgrove Creek, a hiking trail and a small fishing pier.
German Village residents have been fighting the land trust for years, saying the traffic the marshfront will attract will make the area unsafe for the families and children who live on the road. They also argue that the street is not wide enough or sturdy enough to accommodate the traffic.
The Glynn County Community Development Department issued an “infrastructure-only” construction permit to the land trust, allowing it to grade some dirt parking spaces and construct a trailhead — which the county classified as a storage shed to allow administrative approval of the permit.
German Village residents appealed the decision to the Glynn County Board of Appeals, which ruled Village Drive could not be used to access the marshfront. That decision was overturned by the Glynn County Commission after members of the community development staff appealed.
Following that, the Village Bluff Property Owners Association took the matter to court, alleging the appeals board decision was the final and binding decision in the matter and that the county commission lacked the authority to strip the restriction on the road from the infrastructure permit.
It also claimed community development lacked the standing to file the appeal under local ordinance.
The association later added resident Susan Blount as a plaintiff. She is claiming that, due to a surveying error, the public easement for Village Drive and all the residential lots were actually located a few dozen feet south of where they were thought to be when the neighborhood was built.
As such, Blount alleges a dirt road connecting Village Drive to Guale Preserve is actually her property and that by using the road and claiming it as an easement the county is trying to take it via inverse possession.
Claims made by both parties were dismissed by Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger Lane in November because it was not in his jurisdiction and the plaintiffs did not follow proper procedure in filing the lawsuit.
“The trial court never mentioned or analyzed the independent takings claim pleaded by Ms. Blount, nor did the trial court mention or analyze the independent claim pleaded by Village Bluff that the permit conditions were final,” the filing claims. “Rather, the trial court found it lacked jurisdiction over one claim and therefore dismissed all claims.”
In its response, the county denied all allegations and states the permit was only for 15 parking spaces and the trailhead. The board of appeals’ decision fell outside that by placing restrictions on the public road.
In its response, the county also claims the road has been in the same location for over 100 years, as have the properties along its length, and that previous surveys and title actions have supported its current location.
The lawsuit was originally docketed for April, but all court of appeals deadlines were pushed back to July due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A new date had not been assigned as of Thursday.