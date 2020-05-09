The combined party primaries and presidential preference primary is nearing and the Glynn County Board of Elections is reminding the public to register and to apply for absentee ballots if they prefer voting at home.
The deadline to turn in registration information is 5 p.m. Monday at the board’s office or by midnight if registering online.
Citizens can register at the elections office, 1815 Gloucester St., or online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
“There are various agencies, such as libraries and family services, which also accept voter registration cards and their date stamp will be accepted as long as it is stamped by Monday,” said assistant elections and registration supervisor Christina Redden.
“The absentee applications recently mailed out by the state also offer the voter the ability to update their registration if received by the deadline. Any registrations or updates received after the deadline will be held until registration reopens (for the next election).”
Registration forms can be printed from www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, the board of elections’ website or the Department of Driver Services website.
Once filled out, they can be delivered to the board’s office in person to 1815 Gloucester St., faxed to 1-888-870-1374 or emailed to glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.gov.
Registrations and absentee ballot applications have been through the roof since the state mailed out ballot applications to all active voters, said elections and registration supervisor Chris Channell.
“We’ve been getting swamped with applications,” Channell said. “At the same time we’re starting to get all the ballots coming in, so we’re having to balance them with the applications getting processed and getting the voting machines set up.”
The local elections office has gotten more than 15,000 applications and mailed out 11,000 absentee primary ballots, Redden said.
Polling places will open for early voting and election day, but elections officials will enforce measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, Redden said.
“We will limit the number of people allowed in the ‘voting area’ at a time,” Redden said. “Poll workers will instruct voters in line to practice social distance. We will deploy slightly less machines to increase the space between voters.
The poll workers will have sanitizers.
“If a voter is concerned about their safety on Election Day, absentee by mail applications will be accepted through June 5.”
For more information, visit the board’s website at glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections or call 912-554-7060.