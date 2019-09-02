Monday afternoon weather briefing predicts 'historic' breakers

While the Golden Isles is likely to see tropical-storm-force winds and six to eight inches of rain from Hurricane Dorian, Glynn County emergency management specialist Alec Eaton said the National Weather Service is “very confident the breakers will be the standout thing from this storm.”
Following an address by Gov. Brian Kemp Monday afternoon, Eaton recapped a briefing county officials heard from NWS meteorologist Al Sandrick for the various government agencies assembled in the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
“The amount of waves that are going to be coming onto our beaches, the water inundation from that, could be historic,” Eaton said.
The NWS’ original prediction that Glynn County would have an 80 percent chance of seeing tropical-storm-force winds and rain still holds, he said.
“That hasn’t changed, we still have much expected tropical-storm-force winds coming toward the beach lines, coastal low-lying areas, the city of Brunswick. Hurricane-force probabilities has gone down for us, which is a good thing. But again, this is all a probability with a few miles of difference,” Eaton said.
Hurricane Dorian is currently moving north along the U.S. East Coast towards Georgia with the Golden Isles expected to start feeling its effects by Tuesday night.
“We’re pretty much sitting by and hurrying up and waiting,” Eaton said. “The entire mantra of this most recent update is ‘This is a game of miles.’ For every mile it’s tracking away from us towards the west, better it is for us on impacts, but we still have major concerns.”
Sandrick told county officials that the NWS had recorded the highest breakers they have seen as of yet.
“It’s possibly going to shake the continental shelf with the amount of waves and power. I’m dead serious. He’s excited, he’s positive about it,” Eaton said.
Because the storm is slow-moving, it’s unlikely to change its course drastically, Eaton said. He clarified that that doesn’t mean it won’t.
“With the speed of this storm we’re not expecting much change from what it is right now,” Eaton said.
Glynn County will likely experience a “sloppy evacuation,” he said, meaning that a mandatory evacuation of the county will begin after the area begins to feel the effects of the hurricane. Overall, everything is on track, however.
“As we are right now, we’re moving ahead along schedule. Everyone’s doing a good job, we’re communicating great. We’re pretty much ready for anything that’s coming our way,” Eaton said.
The NWS will deliver another update briefing at 6 p.m