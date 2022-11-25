The decision by the board of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration not to have early voting on Saturday is generating mixed opinions.
Even when Saturday early voting has been held in the past, it has historically been the day by far with the lowest turnout.
But those who supported early voting in Glynn County for the upcoming runoff argued it should be held at the earliest date possible.
A Superior Court judge in Fulton County ruled that county’s board of elections could have early voting on Saturday — a ruling which was upheld Wednesday by the state Supreme Court. Several other counties have followed suit, compelling local elections officials to hold a special-called meeting on Monday.
“We wanted Saturday voting, in addition to the extended hours,” said Julie Jordan, chair of the Glynn County Democratic Party.
She pointed out this was a very quick turnaround for a runoff election and the additional day would have helped get the vote out when added to the extended hours for early voting, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, The runoff election day is Dec. 6.
“Obviously we’re disappointed there will be no Saturday voting,” Jordan said.
The only item on the ballot for local voters to consider is the runoff between Democrat incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
“Our voters are excited,” Jordan said. “They’re motivated. We’ve got to get the vote out.”
Patrick Duncan, a Republican Party member who also attended Monday’s board of elections meeting, said he is happy board members decided not to open the polls on Saturday. Duncan said Georgia law says Saturday voting after a holiday is prohibited.
“County workers should not be required to work during a holiday,” he said. “I think what the board decided, they put in a lot of deliberate thought.”
Duncan said election officials told him less than 200 people could be expected to show up to the polls if they were opened Saturday.
Instead, polls will be open until 7 p.m. next week to enable people with day jobs to make it to one of three polling places in the county to cast a vote.
The process to vote should be speedy because the runoff is the only thing to consider.
Duncan said he believes there will be a good turnout for the runoff because the stakes are high.
“The nation’s eyes are on us,” he said. “I think the board did everything they can. They considered all the angles on this.”
Early voting will start Monday and last through Dec. 2 at the main Glynn County Board of Elections Office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick; St. Simons Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.; and the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick.