Glynn County may have been a little too eager to approve the 2021 fiscal year’s tax rate and will have to temporarily rescind an earlier county commission decision as a result.
State regulations require the county to hold three public hearings before adopting a new tax rate, but county finance personnel didn’t find out until after the fact that the third hearing has to be held five business days after the second.
The first two hearings were held in the morning and afternoon on Aug. 14. The Glynn County Commission held the third hearing at the same meeting it voted to adopt the new tax rate on Aug. 20 — only four business days from the earlier hearings.
“Between (Aug.) 14 and 20, there were only four business days, and a new rule that came down says there has to be five business days in between (hearings),” said county spokesman Matthew Kent.
To correct the error, the Glynn County Commission will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to rescind its earlier vote and hold a third public hearing. After the hearing, commissioners will take a second shot at adopting the FY 2021 tax rate.
Citizens interested in commenting on the tax rate can speak to commissioners via teleconference from the second flood conference room in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick or by sending written comments.
The five-day rule is an additional requirement of the Georgia Department of Revenue over and above what state law demands, according to a statement from the county.
It was introduced in the last year, and county finance department officials were not aware of its existence until the revenue department pointed it out.
Few attended the three earlier public hearings, Kent said. Two citizens came to the first hearing, but only one spoke to commissioners. None attended the second and third.
The commission is legally obligated to hold the hearing, however.
It doesn’t mean much for taxpayers, said Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman, aside from delayed property tax bills. The bills are typically mailed to landowners around Sept. 15. They might be six to seven days late, but still won’t be due until 60 days after mailing.
“There’s a lot of moving parts to that thing,” Chapman said. “We’re not happy about it, but it happens.”
It wouldn’t be the first time for Chapman. Early in his tenure as tax commissioner he said a hurricane or tropical storm knocked out the power to the tax office on Reynolds Street and set tax bill mailing back by about a week.
While the county advertised a property tax increase, the county’s millage rate is staying the same.
“Even if we don’t raise the millage, property values have gone up and those that aren’t coming under homestead exemptions will be paying more,” County Commission Chairman Mike Browning told The News in August. “In the eyes of the state that’s a tax increase.”
Glynn County Schools’ tax rate is not affected.