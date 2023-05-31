The body of a Brunswick teenager was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the water near a Jekyll Island beach after a nearly 20-hour search conducted by hundreds of volunteers and local, state and federal law enforcement.

Connor Mathis, 16, was found by law enforcement officers at the south end of Jekyll Island after being reported as missing early Monday evening. Connor was attending a church camp at Camp Jekyll and was not present at a 6 p.m. gathering after participating in afternoon activities.

