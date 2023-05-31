The body of a Brunswick teenager was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the water near a Jekyll Island beach after a nearly 20-hour search conducted by hundreds of volunteers and local, state and federal law enforcement.
Connor Mathis, 16, was found by law enforcement officers at the south end of Jekyll Island after being reported as missing early Monday evening. Connor was attending a church camp at Camp Jekyll and was not present at a 6 p.m. gathering after participating in afternoon activities.
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook that deputies in a marine patrol boat who were assisting with the search found Connor in the surf using sonar equipment.
The cause and manner of Connor’s death is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol, said Jekyll Island Public Safety Director Dennis Gailey.
Connor was reported missing to the Georgia State Patrol, which handles law enforcement activities on Jekyll Island. The State Patrol, Jekyll Island Fire Department and other area agencies searched for Connor overnight on the ground and from a helicopter using infrared camera technology.
Hoards of volunteers, some local and some who were on vacation on the resort island, aided in the search alongside agencies that included the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Glynn County police, Brunswick police, Glynn County Schools Police, Glynn County Fire and Rescue, Brunswick Fire Department and several federal law enforcement agencies.
Helicopters from the U.S. Coast Guard, State Patrol and DNR flew low over the beach and interior of the island Tuesday as volunteers and law enforcement canvassed the island searching for Connor.
“I would like to offer tremendous thanks. We had a massive response of people coming from all over the community to help search for Connor,” Gailey said.
He said he had been in touch with the Mathis family throughout the day and said they were grateful for the community’s response.
“We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the family,” Gailey said.
Connor was a student at Glynn Academy and had high-functioning autism. A friend of the family said Connor was a happy child who was always smiling and who liked to participate in basketball practice with a local team when he could.
Volunteers at the command center set up by the search and rescue team joined in prayer at the Jekyll Island Golf Club after the announcement of Connor’s death.
Connor’s autism prompted some volunteers to aid with the search.
Travis and Erica Johnson of Dacula gave up part of their vacation to search.
“I have a cousin who has autism,” Erica Johnson said. “I hope anybody would do it for him.”
She said they didn’t even have to think about whether to join the search.
“He saw the text this morning and said, ‘Get up. We’ve got to go,’” she said.
They had searched along the bike paths near the St. Andrews picnic area early and were headed back with another assignment at Great Dunes.
Kristy Anderson and Christina Alcantara, both of Brunswick, brought water and a backpack with them during their search. Anderson had been searching since Monday night because she said she has a family member who has high-functioning autism.
Like Anderson, Alcantara said the decision was easy to be part of the search.
“If it was my child I would want the whole world searching for him,” she said.