A missing teenage Glynn County girl has returned safely home, several days after police issued a call to the public for help in locating her, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff or the Glynn County Police Department.
Alexis Alexander, 18, was last seen the evening of June 4 after leaving her home on Petersville Road in northern Glynn County off of Ga. Highway 99, police said. Police sought public's help in locating her two days later on Thursday, issuing a description of Alexis, as well as the clothing the was last seen wearing. Police had reason to believe she may have been in danger.
However, on Monday afternoon police announced that Alexis had returned home safely, Scott said.