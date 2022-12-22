Crawford rescued
McIntosh EMS personnel and Georgia DNR wardens assist Leonard Crawford, pictured here in a green hoodie, to an ambulance on Tuesday morning.

 Kathleen Russell/The Darien News

A nearly three-day pursuit of a missing hunter through Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area ended on Cathead Creek Tuesday with his safe rescue.

As reported in The Darien News earlier this week, the search and rescue operation involved two state Department of Natural Resources helicopters, one Georgia State Patrol helicopter, 20 or more game wardens, McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputies, McIntosh County Emergency Management Agency, McIntosh County and Darien Volunteer Fire departments’ search and rescue teams and Camden County Sheriff’s deputies.

