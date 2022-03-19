Miss Rodeo USA Jessie Lynn Nichols brought a book close to her heart Friday to kindergarten students at Glyndale Elementary School.
Nichols, who lives with three horses on 20 acres in Prattville, Alabama, read “Rodeo Red” to the students as Brunswick Exchange Club Vice President Steven Floyd held the book. The Exchange Club has provided copies of the book to elementary school libraries.
Nichols was crowned Jan. 16 after a weeklong selection process in which she and other contestants gave two speeches, sat through interviews, modeled fashions and rode in two horsemanship pattern rides.
None of the contestants rode their own stock.
“They were draw horses,’’ she said. “We’d never seen them until that day.”
She holds a masters degree in agriculture science from Auburn University and has been accepted in the Ph.D. program in career tech education.
A country music performer, she signs the national anthem at the opening ceremonies at the rodeo. She expects a single, “That Day,’’ to be released in May.
She’s in town for the Brunswick Exchange Club’s Rodeo at the Beach, the second and last night of which is tonight. Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Exchange Club fairgrounds. For more information, visit rodeoatthebeach.com.