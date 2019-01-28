On Friday afternoon, the tug boat Miss Addison went the right way up after more than a month on its side in Jekyll Creek.
According to the state Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division, Salonen Marine of Yulee, Fla. — the owner of the vessel — got to work Monday with two 165-ton marine cranes following an inspection. Dewatering of the vessel continued into the weekend, and the reclamation team is in the process of towing it to a Fernandina Beach, Fla., shipyard.
“We’re very pleased to see this vessel being removed from Jekyll Creek, and we do not anticipate it will leave any permanent damage to the water bottom,” Buck Bennett, a CRD compliance and enforcement manager, said in a statement. “Salonen Marine and its insurance company was fully compliant with CRD and we are not taking any further actions at this time.”
The cause of the sinking remains under investigation by the Coast Guard.