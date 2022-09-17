Marijuana

A misdemeanor amount of marijuana that was confiscated Tuesday by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

 Provided photo

On a hot summer night, a Glynn County police patrol officer caught the whiff of a familiar scent wafting his way from a passing vehicle with its windows down.

As the officer approached after the resulting traffic stop at U.S. Highway 341 and Crispen Boulevard, he “detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the Mercury Sable,” a police report said.

