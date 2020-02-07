A study released by Twin Pines Minerals concludes a proposed mining project in Charlton County would have negligible impact on the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
The company released the results of the yearlong study by what it refers to as “top scientific experts” showing the area is conducive to Twin Pines’ innovative dragline mining plan and would meet the strictest environmental regulations.
The company sent the study results to the state and federal officials who are considering its mining application, according to a company spokesperson.
Twin Pines, based in Birmingham, Alabama, is proposing a heavy mineral sand mining facility on about 12,000 acres of land near the south end of the refuge.
A similar mining proposal by DuPont along the east side of the refuge was abandoned two decades ago amid national opposition to the project. Opponents of the DuPont project argued the absence of any real science that would prove the mining process would not have significant impacts on the Okefenokee, the largest national wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River.
Sam Collier, a longtime Georgia Sierra Club member, was an active opponent of the DuPont mining plan. Nothing has changed in the last two decades, he said.
“The company’s assurances are far from enough to justify moving forward,” he said. “We’ve seen the report, but it doesn’t change our position.”
Collier said the financial and ethical cost to harming the wildlife refuge’s unique ecosystem would be huge. More than 400,000 people visit the world-famous refuge annually.
A permit should not be issued until a thorough evaluation via an Environmental Impact Statement is made, he said.
Alex Kearns described the announcement by Twin Pines a “puff piece.” She said the study is only 12 pages long.
While a researcher shared his geologic and hydraulic studies with the University of Georgia, it was not peer reviewed and the university made no conclusions and has offered no support for the project, Kearns said.
Kearns questions Twin Pines’ reluctance to conduct an Environmental Impact Study.
“If Twin Pines is so convinced that their project will not damage the Okefenokee, it’s tributaries, wetlands, and rivers, why are they fighting against doing an Environmental Impact Study?” she asked. “One would think they would want to seek all possible reassurance that they will cause no harm. Instead they deny responsibility and churn out public relations pieces...of half-truths and misleading statements.”
Despite opposition, the Charlton County Commission and the community’s development authority support the project. If approved, the project would nearly double the county’s tax base, generating an estimated $4.4 million in tax revenue annually.
On top of that, the mining operations would directly employ 400 full-time workers. The jobs would include standard labor, technical labor, heavy equipment operators, lab technicians, supervisors, managers and administrative staff.
Twin Pines estimates the average annual salary and benefits package for employees at around $60,000.
The mining project’s lifespan is estimated to last 20 years.
“I am elated that the study has confirmed the viability of our project,” said Steve Ingle, president of Twin Pines Minerals. “Protecting the swamp and the region’s environment is of paramount importance to us, not just because it’s the right thing to do but because failing to meet the strictest state and federal standards could result in regulatory action that would jeopardize a $300 million investment.”