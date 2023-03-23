A record number of public comments have been sent to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division regarding a proposal to mine heavy minerals near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

Atlanta lawyer Josh Marks said Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals continues a concerted effort to get mining approved because the company claims there are “billions of dollars of minerals” at the proposed mining site.

