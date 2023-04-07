The mining permit request near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge by Twin Pines Minerals has seen many critics in the scientific and academic communities voice opposition to the proposal.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency that manages the Okefenokee, is asking for Georgia regulators to postpone any decisions on the permit until a decision is made on whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will reassert jurisdiction following a rollback of environmental regulations under the Trump administration.
Legislation to ban mining near the wildlife refuge stalled in the Georgia General Assembly this past session after a subcommittee failed to vote on the bill.
Despite strong bipartisan support for legislation banning mining near the swamp, state Rep. John Corbett, R-Lake Park, whose district includes the Okefenokee, has expressed opposition to the legislation.
“Let me explain why I won’t sign that bill. It walks all over private property rights,” Corbett said. “We’re taking someone’s property and not compensating them.”
He joins some local Charlton County officials who support the mining proposal because of the tax revenue and jobs mining would create.
Opponents say Twin Pines neglected to consider the cumulative effects on the swamp caused by groundwater influx into mining pits, increased water pumping from an aquifer, and disturbance of soil layers at the swamp’s periphery. Instead, these factors were assessed in isolation.
They also criticize plans to monitor impacts of mining from a river gage located too far from the mining site to accurately assess water quality. They are asking for a gage closer to the mining site to be used if mining is allowed.
Fellow Republican state Rep. Darlene Taylor introduced legislation banning mining near the Okefenokee.
“It cannot be replaced,” the Thomasville resident said. “A miscalculation cannot be corrected. The permanent damage to the entire ecosystem cannot be ruled out or fixed after it happens.”
The proposed legislation will carry over to the 2024 legislative session.