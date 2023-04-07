The mining permit request near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge by Twin Pines Minerals has seen many critics in the scientific and academic communities voice opposition to the proposal.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency that manages the Okefenokee, is asking for Georgia regulators to postpone any decisions on the permit until a decision is made on whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will reassert jurisdiction following a rollback of environmental regulations under the Trump administration.

