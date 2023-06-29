A lawyer leading the opposition of a proposed mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is questioning the qualifications of Twin Pines Minerals to safely mine near the world-famous blackwater swamp and claims campaign contributions to the state’s top elected leadership is why the operation is even still an issue.

Joshua Marks, an environmental lawyer who helped convince DuPont not to mine titanium near the Okefenokee in the late 1990s, is leading the opposition to the Alabama-based company’s permit request to mine near the swamp.

