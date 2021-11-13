An investment company sensitive to environmental issues is asking shareholders of a company that manufactures and sells titanium dioxide and other chemicals to consider the risks of mining the mineral near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
Green Century Capital Management filed the proposal with the Chemours Co., a spin off of DuPont, the company that abandoned plans to mine the swamp more than two decades ago.
Chemours is considering acquiring Twin Pines Minerals, the Alabama company waiting for a decision by the state that could allow it to begin mining on a 740-acre tract.
Chemours is the only company currently operating titanium mines in the United States.
“As we face escalating climate and biodiversity crises, disrupting the Okefenokee’s unique ecosystem and the millions of tons of carbon stored there for a risky and unnecessary mining project is unthinkable,” said Green Century President Leslie Samuelrich. “Chemours should follow in the footsteps of DuPont, its corporate predecessor, which abandoned a similar project in the 1990s, and commit to properly and permanently protecting the land surrounding the Okefenokee.”
Opponents are concerned the mining project could lower water levels in the 438,000-acre swamp, causing serious damage to the ecology and wildlife habitat.
“Mining near the Okefenokee would expose Chemours to material climate, regulatory, legal and reputational risks,” said Thomas Peterson, shareholder advocate with Green Century. “Furthermore, Chemours has little to gain by decimating this unique ecosystem. After all, the company says its existing mines will provide sufficient titanium well into the next decade, and it has recently broken ground on a new mine in Florida.”
A goal by Green Century is for Chemours to quickly issue a public commitment to never mine near the Okefenokee or purchase titanium mined in ecologically critical areas. If not, the issue will be put to other shareholders on the company’s proxy ballot.