The president of an Alabama-based mining company says all federal obstacles to prevent mining near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge have been removed under a revised plan.
Steve Ingle, president of Twin Pines Minerals LLC, said the footprint of the proposed mining site has been “significantly reduced” to less than 600 acres. The footprint for mining heavy minerals has been reconfigured to ensure no impact to waters of the United States as defined by the revised Navigable Waters Protection Rule.
“Because waters of the United States will not be affected, no federal permits will be required,” Ingle said. “Numerous permits will still be required from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, however, which will ensure the environment is protected. We will continue to work with Georgia EPD to move forward with the project in an environmentally responsible way.”
Ingle said the surface mine area will be restored after mining to its existing topography.
Despite opposition from many environmental groups, Ingle said the project will “validate” the company’s belief that essential minerals can be recovered from the land near the swamp without affecting any water levels in the Okefenokee Swamp and without harming the environment.
Mining would be conducted on and near a geological formation named Trail Ridge, uplands running parallel to the swamp that some believe is responsible for preventing water from the 440,000-acre Okefenokee from draining.
Alex Kearns, chair of St. Marys EarthKeepers and member of a coalition of environmental groups opposed to the mining proposal, expressed concerns about the Twin Pines announcement.
“If it wasn’t so potentially devastating, it would be laughable,” Kearns said. “The change in the Navigable Waters Protection Rule doesn’t mean that the wetlands have ceased to exist or that the destruction of them — and portions of Trail Ridge — won’t prove to be ruinous for the entire swamp and the rivers that rely on it. Mr. Ingle’s ‘science’ has been shown to be incomplete and incorrect. Hopefully, the Georgia EPD will choose to protect the Okefenokee.”
DuPont proposed a similar effort to mine near the swamp, but abandoned the plans in the late 1990s after widespread opposition from environmental groups and government officials.
Ingle said the heavy minerals mined at the proposed site, including titanium dioxide, are “essential to the economic and national security of the United States.”
Mining near the swamp, which has the support of most elected officials in Charlton County, would provide hundreds of jobs for county residents, Ingle said.
“Our studies have shown that mining can be conducted safely, such that it will not impact the area’s waterways, groundwater systems, or the swamp itself,” Ingle said. “We are in complete agreement that the Okefenokee is a natural treasure, which we want to preserve as much as those who have opposed our proposal.”