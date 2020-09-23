A proposed mining project near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has hit a potential obstacle.
Officials with TIAA, a financial services company that owns about a quarter of the 898-acre site identified on an application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, say they have not given permission for Twin Pines Minerals to mine on their property.
Alex Kearns, chair of St. Marys EarthKeepers and a member of a the Okefenokee Protection Alliance, a coalition of environmental groups opposing the mining proposal, said TIAA officials gave permission for Twin Pines to monitor water on the site, but it never gave permission to mine titanium and other heavy minerals there.
TIAA officials have sent letters to Twin Pines asking the company to correct the application and remove their tract.
“They gave them permission to test on the site, but it does not mean they can mine on their land,” Kearns said. “This is just par for the course for Twin Pines since this debacle began.”
Army Corps of Engineers officials have asked Twin Pines for information about any changes to the proposed project.
Kearns said the corps should either reject the request or demand a full environmental assessment.
In their application, Twin Pines officials claim mining activities will have an “insignificant impact” on stream flow to the Okefenokee, creeks and groundwater near the refuge.
The revised application to mine on an 898-acre tract was submitted earlier this year, about a month after Twin Pines withdrew its initial application to mine 1,041 acres. The long-term plan is to mine 12,000 acres near the refuge.
The proposed mining project has the support of Charlton County officials because of the jobs and tax revenue it would generate.
But the revised application hasn’t changed the minds of many environmental groups and public officials in Georgia and Florida who believe mining could cause permanent damage to the refuge, which attracts an estimated 600,000 visitors a year.