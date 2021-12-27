Mini golf makes debut at Strike Zone

The next time your kids complain about not having anything to do, or you’re looking for a fun new date night activity, get in the car and head out to the Golden Isles Strike Zone, where a fantastic new attraction awaits – Captain Spare-O’s Black Light Mini Golf.
You can now hit the links indoors in any weather. Captain Spare-O’s, an 18-hole black light miniature golf course has recently opened inside the Golden Isles Strike Zone. The course takes players through a 3-D pirate-themed adventure, where they will encounter pirates, sharks and perhaps a mermaid or two. Optional 3-D glasses make the experience immersive – the course seems to come to life.
Golden Isles Strike Zone has evolved into a complete family fun center, and counts among its attractions bowling, billiards, an arcade and a VR zone, according to owners Alisa and Darrin Strickland, who opened the business 17 years ago, in 2004. Captain Spare-O’s opened just this month.
“(We provide) family entertainment with 28 lanes of bowling, arcade, pool tables, six virtual reality pods and 18 holes of black light mini golf,” she said. “We focus on providing entertainment to individuals, families and corporations.”
The 27,000 square foot facility allows for social distancing.
The Stricklands want people to know that there’s more to do at the Strike Zone than bowl.
“We have activities for all ages and skill levels,” Alisa Strickland explained. “Don’t forget about our 60-plus arcade games, mini golf and our new virtual reality games and experiences.”
Bowling requires little skill, Alisa said. And, it’s no longer your grandparents’ subdued game, unless you want it to be.
“Whether you have perfect form, or roll the ball between your legs with two hands, you’re going to have a blast trying to knock those pins down,” she said. “Laser lights, disco lights and runway lights make your bowling game a party in itself. (And), we can turn up the holiday hits or throw it back to the ‘80s; there is never a shortage of good music.”
Old-fashioned carnival-style games along with a wide variety of cutting-edge video games call The Gutterball Arcade home. There’s also a redemption counter with prizes for all ages.
In the VR Zone, six pods are featured with a large variety of virtual reality games and experiences within our library.
“If you are interested in fighting zombies, becoming a master archer, solving puzzles to escape a room with friends, or setting a high score on Fruit Ninja, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” she said.
Refreshments are available too.
“Enjoy pizza, burgers, fries and a variety of other snacks in our brand new snack bar, The Filling station,” Alisa said. “Adult beverages and soft drinks are from our full-service bar are available to quench your thirst.