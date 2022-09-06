The Glynn County Recreation Department is starting a golf league in early October where participants won’t have to worry about hitting into the woods, water or other hazards.
And the possibility of losing a golf ball is nearly impossible.
T.J. Andrews, recreation program manager, said the new golf adult mini-golf league at Neptune Park was created as the result of demand by residents.
The two-person teams will play on Tuesdays starting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Andrews said the mini-golf course has a new carpet, which made the timing ideal.
The league will have as many as 16 teams competing head to head during the season with the scores being tabulated until the playoffs.
“You try to score the absolute best score you can have,” he said.
Four teams have already signed up, even though the league has barely been advertised.
“We wanted to give the community something new to do,” he said. “We’ve seen pretty good interest so far.”
Participants can either use the putter and ball provided at the course or bring their own putter and ball, Andrews said. The cost is $25 per player.
“We are really looking forward to it,” he said.
The recreation department is also seeking teams for the popular adult kickball league at Howard Coffin Park.
“We generally do two leagues a year,” Andrews said. “We’re actually trying to get more teams for our fall league.”
Teams play twice a week during the five-week season, with a playoff tournament to determine the league championship.
“A lot of our adult sports participants are returnees,” he said. “Kickball has a pretty consistent following.”
Go to the Glynn County Recreation Department website to sign up for the leagues or for more information.
