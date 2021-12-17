Gasoline prices remain high and COVID-19 is still hanging around while introducing yet another new relative to the world, but none of this is going to get in the way of holiday travel plans in 2021.
AAA is predicting a robust holiday travel season this month. If it’s right, 109 million Americans will be wandering at least 50 miles from their place of residence.
The figure includes a 34% increase in Georgia travelers, which bodes well for this coastal community. A local tourism official is forecasting record hotel occupancy for the month in the Golden Isles.
AAA, the Auto Club Group, says as it stands now, 27.7 million more Americans will travel to destinations during the holidays. For many, there’s just no place like home for the holidays.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of AAA. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year.”
Be prepared for traffic. Of the predicted number of travelers, 100 million will take to the roads and highways. Six million will fly, a whopping 184% increase over last year.
Another three million will let others do the piloting or driving by opting to reach their favorite holiday spot by train, bus or sea cruise.
Precautions need to be taken, travel officials advise.
“Travelers should pay careful attention to COVID travel requirements, particularly those journeying outside the United States,” Haas said. “The requirements to enter different countries may vary by destination and over time. Americans should be aware that new rules require them to provide a negative COVID test within a day before reentering the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status.”
In Georgia, if AAA’s forecast is accurate, 3.4 million will be moving about the state between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. While it is fewer than the number that traveled in 2019, 3.8% fewer, the number reflects a 34% increase over 2020. In actual figures, that’s 857,949 more travelers, according to AAA.
Glynn County will get its share.
“The month of December is performing extremely well, and hotel occupancy is tracking 59% ahead of last year,” said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We anticipate seeing an all-time record for December visitation.”
The Christmas holiday and New Year’s will be the main reasons for the strong December showing, he said.
“Occupancy is expected to be in the mid 70% range during this time,” he said. “Comparing this December that typically performs in the mid 40% occupancy range for the month, the increase is significant.
“It is a welcome indication that our shoulder seasons are leveling out and that our hospitality industry has become more sustainable year-round.”