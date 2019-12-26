In the past three years, 30 North Atlantic right whales — around 7-8 percent of the entire species — have died through human-related causes, meaning commercial fishing entanglements and ship strikes. And those are just the ones of which scientists are aware. And it’s estimated that somewhere between 80 and 90 percent of all North Atlantic right whales suffered injury from fishing gear at some point in their lives, the length of which — on average — has been cut in half.
As a result of the myriad of disturbing trends, the American and Canadian governments have been working with conservationists and lobster and crab fishing groups to come up with and institute changes that will hopefully lead the species on a turnaround.
Friday, NOAA Fisheries — also known as the National Marine Fisheries Service — announced the availability of an additional $1.6 million to fund North Atlantic right whale recovery efforts.
The money will go through the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, a cooperative group of East Coast state governments that works to ensure consistency in marine regulations for the three miles of water extending from the coasts, where states have primary jurisdiction.
The purpose of the $1.6 million, in particular, is to assist the lobster fishing industry with adjusting to regulatory changes that are meant to reduce the risk to right whales from fishing gear.
The details of who is eligible to receive these funds and how to apply for them are being worked out between NOAA and the ASMFC.
This comes ahead of more possible funding, courtesy of the SAVE North Atlantic Right Whales Act, versions of which remain in their respective chambers in Congress.
The House version — H.R. 1568 — awaits a vote in the full House after passing as amended from committee.
The Senate version — S. 2453 — was ordered by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee to be reported favorably as amended by substitute. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is a co-sponsor of the House bill, and outgoing U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson is a co-sponsor of the Senate version.