Nobody commented in person or online during a public hearing Wednesday before city commissioners voted to approve the millage rate for the fiscal year.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said the millage rate of 13.219 has been unchanged since 2015, but the city did experience a 4.3 percent growth in the digest, requiring public hearings.
While the millage rate is unchanged, there will be some residents whose property has been assessed at a higher value who will get a higher tax bill. McDuffie said the owner of a $100,000 home could see a tax bill $10.45 higher than last year. The owner of a $300,000 house could see a bill $33 higher than last year, she said.
McDuffie also made a presentation about her proposal on how to spend $9.12 million the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city has already gotten its first allotment of $4.6 million that McDuffie said can be used to to respond to or mitigate the COVID-19 public health emergency, revenue recovery, premium pay, and water, sewer and broadband.
Among the priorities are drainage and road improvements, housing disaster relief and help for small businesses. McDuffie said she is still waiting for guidance before the city spends any of the money. Failure to follow guidelines will require the city to return the funds to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Commissioner Felicia Harris asked if there has been a broadband assessment to determine if there is a need and where.
McDuffie said she will try to determine if there is a need to increase speed and if the service is affordable.
Harris also asked for housing to be a priority when spending the rescue plan funds.
“We want to be persistent in pursuing housing opportunities as we move forward,” she said.
In other business:
• For the first time ever, Brunswick will participate in Georgia Cities Week, an annual event sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association.
The weeklong celebration from Oct. 4-9 will highlight the city’s role in how government works. The event will include equipment displays, an art and essay contest in the pubic schools, a scavenger hunt for adults, a walking tour of downtown Brunswick and a citywide cleanup on Oct. 9 as the culminating event.
• The city may soon have a new company picking up solid waste. Four companies have expressed interest in a pre-bid meeting. The deadline for bids is Sept. 14, with a final decision made at the Oct. 6 city commission meeting.
• Commissioners ended the meeting with discussion about a joint proclamation with county officials strongly encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccination, if they haven’t already gotten one.
“It’s just a great way to show leadership,” Commissioner Johnny Cason said.