Weather experts predict an overall mild winter following on the heels of an uneventful hurricane season in Southeast Georgia.
While the season was very active and exceeded the average in named storms, the number that intensified into hurricanes was below average, meteorologists at Accuweather said.
The National Weather Service arrived at the same conclusion, said Kirsten Chaney, a meteorologist with NWS Jacksonville.
“Thankfully we’re getting out of hurricane season and we were very fortunate,” she said.
As is becoming a trend noted by the NWS, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Accuweather and others, the hurricane season started early with the first named storm, Tropical Storm Ana, forming on May 22. Hurricane season is typically defined as June 1 through Nov. 30.
The 2021 season was exceptional for another reason: no storms formed between Sept. 25 and Nov. 21. Accuweather experts attributed the sudden halt to shifting weather patterns over the Atlantic Ocean that hindered hurricane formation.
Even accounting for the gap in storms, the season spawned 21 named storms, 50% above the average number that usually form.
Chaney noted that the Southeast Georgia area got off easy, contending with very few of the storms that did make landfall.
Naming storms that passed near Georgia, Chaney said Tropical Storm Danny hit closer to Savannah.
“Then Hurricane Elsa was probably the strongest, but it was barely a tropical storm when it intersected with us, and then Tropical Storm Mindy, but we didn’t get much from that either,” Chaney said. “We were very fortunate this season that the tropical storms that came near us were not that strong.
“Actually, we probably had more impact from the nor’easter and coastal flooding events.”
In early November, a nor’easter initially formed over the Gulf of Mexico before strengthening over the Sunshine State and striking the Georgia coast. Combined with a king tide — a very high tide caused by full or new moons — the storm wreaked havoc on the coast.
“We were already at high tide and then we had a low-pressure system strengthen right off our coast, so that pushed more water upstream, which was already high off the coast,” Chaney said.
Winter looks to be both warmer and drier than average overall for Glynn and Camden counties. That doesn’t rule out some particularly cold stretches, however.
“There’s always isolated events, but we’re looking at the overall season outlook,” she explained.
Nor’easters are still in the cards, Chaney said. They’re typically broken into two varieties: local and true nor’easters. A local nor’easter is simply strong winds coming off the Atlantic coast and may not fully form into a storm system.
“(Local nor’easters) are most common in the fall so we may be a little done with them, but they’re the ones we most frequently get,” Chaney said. “It’s a little harder for us to get a true nor’easter, but if we do it may be just one.”