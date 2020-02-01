The new rule on interpretation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act had a poor couple first days. The first hit came from conservation groups arguing the new rule is making it easy to kill otherwise legally protected migratory birds with virtual impunity.
The second came on Interior’s botched rollout of the new regulations in a teleconference with reporters in which officials reportedly refused to go on the record to talk about the new regulatory standard, officially rolled out Thursday.The century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act is one of the foundational American environmental laws, and up until recently the government could hold companies liable for otherwise unintentional killing of protected bird species.
For instance, a petrochemical company could run afoul of the law in which an oil spill results in bird deaths. This occurred with the BP Deepwater Horizon spill, in which around $100 million in fines went against the company because the spill, by one estimate, killed more than 800,000 birds.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service holds that there are 1,027 migratory bird species covered under the law, and 92 of those species also fall under the Endangered Species Act. This includes a number of species that consider Coastal Georgia one of their annual temporary homes. The state’s coast is such an important habitat for these species that the Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network named the barrier islands a landscape of hemispheric importance.
The Trump administration’s argued since 2017 that only the intentional killing of birds should be covered by the MBTA, and officials went further than that — according to a New York Times investigation — by actually telling companies and localities to stop taking steps to prevent bird deaths.
“With five federal circuit courts of appeal divided on this question, it is important to bring regulatory certainty to the public by clarifying that the criminal scope of the MBTA only reaches to conduct intentionally injuring birds,” said Rob Wallace, assistant secretary for Fish and Wildlife.
Conservation groups widely denounced Interior’s new rule.
“The MBTA, in its previous form, was responsible for steady progress in reducing sources of bird mortality,” said Steve Holmer, vice president of policy for the American Bird Conservancy. “Best management practices, like covering oil pits with screens, put little burden on industry but prevented many needless bird deaths.
“In practice, enforcement of the MBTA has only occurred in a few instances when companies failed to adopt accepted industry best practices, and ignored government cautions and requests for mitigation.”
Alan Zibel, research director for Public Citizen’s corporate presidency project, said in reaction to the rule that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has no interest in holding big energy companies accountable.
The National Ocean Industries Association, which advocates for offshore energy companies, heralded the rule.
“NIMBY-inspired litigation has been used in the past to hold reasonable and responsible activities, including wind energy development, hostage,” NOIA President Erik Milito said. “The clarity provided by Interior establishes regulatory certainty and will continue to balance economic growth with environmental concerns.”
A reporter for Bloomberg Environment, Bobby Magill, laid out in a series of tweets the confusion caused during the teleconference. He said, “The officials refused to answer reporters’ questions about this (new rule) for the record. By remaining on the call, we were signifying that we agree not to quote (USFWS Director Aurelia) Skipwith, (Interior Deputy Solicitor Karen) Budd-Falen and others — with or without attribution — who answered basic factual questions about the proposal.
“No reporter asked why the briefing was suddenly on background, nor tried to press officials to go on the record with their very basic clarifying statements about the rule they just proposed.”
Magill said he tried to ask why the teleconference went into a background briefing, and when he was able to get through a staffer said “they just felt like it should be on background just so we reporters have info for our story. No further explanation.”
Rulemaking is typically an achingly public and deliberate process, and not only federal but also state governments designed it purposefully to be that way. Consequently, this sort of behavior by government officials with beat reporters is unusual.
The House Natural Resources Committee recently passed legislation that would restore the previous interpretation of the MBTA, but the effort is unlikely to find success in the Senate before the next congressional term, should it pass in a vote of the full House.
Public comment on the rule, slated to run 45 days, begins Monday. People wishing to comment on the proposed rule can go to regulations.gov and follow the instructions to submit comments regarding Docket No. FWS-HQ-MB-2018-0090. Those who want to mail their comments can send them to Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS-HQ-MB-2018-0090, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MS, JAO/1N, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Va., 22041-3803.