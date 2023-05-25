In 1943, Ed Hawie put on a uniform to support the war effort.
It was a Cub Scout uniform, and young Ed went door-to-door collecting metal toothpaste tubes and newspapers that could be turned into materials used to beat the Germans and the Japanese in World War II.
Although he says he wishes he had done more, one could argue he has more than made up for it as a retired lawyer who is doing all he can to recognize the pilots, gunners and other crew members who flew bombing raids over Germany. Hawie is on about every board and volunteer position possible at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler and is busily promoting a memorial ceremony on Friday on the museum’s 25th anniversary.
Two hundred volunteers will place nearly 26,000 48-star flags to honor each of those who died. B-17 pilot Donald “Lucky” Luckadoo and three other 8th Air Force veterans will place the final four flags in the museum’s Memorial Garden as part of Friday’s ceremony.
The experience is open to the public May 27-31, the museum said.
Luckadoo, who will also speak, made the minimum 25 missions in 1943 and made it home.
Hawie said it is a very moving moment in the 9:30 a.m. ceremony that will include a B-52 flyover at 11:30 a.m. As it passes overhead, the B-52 will dip its wings in salute, he said.
For his part, Hawie is well versed in the Air Force’s effort during the war and his fascination came early in life.
“As a kid at 12 years old, I went to see a movie called “Twelve O’clock High,’’ he said. “I’ve studied it ever since.’’
The 8th had 48 bombardment groups and 20 fighter groups, he said. Early in the war, the fighters, limited by fuel, had to turn back early in the missions so the bombers were unprotected over Germany and vulnerable to the German Luftwaffe fighters.
The 100th bomber group was among them.
“It was known as the Bloody 100th because they lost so many men,’’ Hawie said. In a mission to Munster in summer of 1943, only one of 16 planes made it back to England, and it crashed short of the base, Hawie said.
The 8th was based in northeast England, in East Anglia, because it was closest to the continent, he said.
“We just went in there and took over all these farms,’’ he said. “Cattle are back grazing where the runways were.”
The 8th had 350,000 men and women, and each of the bases had about 2,500 personnel. During the war, the 8th lost about 5,000 men, most of them on bombing missions.
On Aug. 17, 1943, the 8th staged a daylight raid bombing the Messerschmidt Works at Regensburg and the ball bearing plants at Schweinhurt. German fighters shot down 60 of 376 bombers, and in short time the Germans had dispersed their ball bearing plants and resumed production.
The Air Force had some people who were famous and others who would make a name for themselves after the war. The late Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry flew 30 missions, and his brother, Robert, died when a bomber he was ferrying across the Atlantic went down.
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s father was a tail gunner who lived to write his memoirs.
Jimmy Stewart, who starred in “Rear Window,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,’’ and other movies, flew 20 missions. He lost crew members on his missions and suffered so greatly from PTSD he had the shakes and a short temper. Clark Gable enlisted as a private although he was over the age for military service. He was ordered to make a film on the gunners aboard the bombers and flew several missions to collect footage under fire. Once back in the states, he resigned his commission as a major.
The military thought the former movie and sports stars would serve best selling war bonds, but, as Hawie put it, Gable and Stewart “got up there and got their noses in it.”
Getting their noses in it was often fatal, and there were some grim days for the 8th Air Force when planes didn’t make it back with their crew of a pilot, co-pilot, navigator and bombardier, all officers, and the six enlisted men who were gunners and served other crew functions.
“If 10 men didn’t come back, that was 100 empty beds that night,’’ he said.
Their comrades emptied their lockers and collected their belongings to send them home to their families, he said.
Many of the stories are told at the museum, which is considered among the best World War II museums in the country and the best in the Southeast. The museum has a B-17 and a stone chapel modeled after one in Cotswold, England.
The museum is undertaking a fundraiser to raise $12 million for expansion and improvements. Hawie is in the middle of that. He is a trustee of the museum, a member of the executive committee, and he chairs the nominating and governance committee and is co-chairman of “Maximum Effort,’’ named for raids with hundreds of planes.
Lucky Luckadoo spoke at Ocean Forest a few months ago in a fundraiser for the museum. He said then that World War II was perhaps the last time the country was united.
Hawie said those who sacrificed so much must not be forgotten.