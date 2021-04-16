3-year-old boy toddled into his mother’s bedroom around midnight Thursday to tell her that their mobile home was on fire, said Division Fire Chief Wendell Knighten of the Glynn County Fire-Rescue Department.
Mother and child made it to safety outside, but the flames all but destroyed the double-wide mobile home at 371 Baumgargner Road, off U.S. 82 in southern Glynn County, Knighten said.
Jennifer Harding and her young son also lost everything they owned inside the mobile home, according to a family member’s social media post.
A GoFundMe page started for Harding and her son had raised $1,030 as of Thursday evening. The page is on gofundme.com, under the heading, “Jennifer Harding Lost Everything to House Fire. The page aims to raise $5,000 “towards purchasing the things she needs to get her back on her feet.”
Glynn County firefighters were notified of the fire at 12:04 a.m. Thursday, Knighten said.
“The little boy woke up his mom and said the house is on fire,” Knighten said.
The flames had caused significant damage by the time firefighters arrived moments later.
The fire originated in the living room, but the cause has not yet been determined, Knighten said.
As a department fire marshal, Knighten also is investigating the fire.
“Everything in that living room is gone,” he said. “The other rooms all had a lot of heat and smoke damage. The whole structure was severely damaged.”
Firefighters remained on scene until 3:19 a.m., he said.
American Red Cross representatives were on scene, but Harding and her son had already obtained temporary accommodations, Knighten said.