Middle school to host family event on
internet safety
Jane Macon Middle School will host a “Family Tech Talk Night” on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at the school.
The event will feature guest speakers Josh Bain and Mark Hopper, who are school resource officers working with the Glynn County Police Department. They will discuss ways parents can teach their kids to be smart, safe and respectful digital citizens.
Parents will learn about the importance of knowing the sites and apps that their child uses, social networking sites and how to help their child to use them wisely, what to do if their child encounters online bullying, what to do if their child views objectionable content, the importance of teaching their child to find a healthy balance with technology and their role in keeping the conversation going about responsible Internet use.
The event is presented by the Title I parent and family engagement program at JMMS.
— The Brunswick News