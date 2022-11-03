A 40-year-old Michigan man has received a life sentence for robbing two local financial institutions at gunpoint within an hour on a January day in 2020.

Allen Parker will not be eligible for parole for 30 years, according to the sentence handed down Friday in Glynn County Superior Court by Judge Roger B. Lane.

