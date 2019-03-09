Jonathan Lamar and Zanaba R. Manet pleaded guilty in separate federal district court hearings Friday afternoon, all but bringing to a close a heroin possession case that was headed to a jury trial Tuesday.
Zanaba Manet agreed to her plea deal in documents filed Feb. 28, consenting to plead guilty to a lesser-included charge of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin. She was the driver of the silver 2016 Chrysler 300 that the couple and three of their children were in, heading north on I-95 just before midnight on July 3, 2017.
That’s when Darien Police Sgt. Joe Creswell clocked the vehicle going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone and conducted a traffic stop, according to the police report and court testimony by Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Rodney Holloway.
Creswell stated she smelled a strong burnt marijuana odor and asked Zanaba Manet to step out of the car and properly secure two of the three children that were in the back seat, which she did. He asked the Manets if they were smoking marijuana and Jonathan Manet said he’d done so earlier, and that there was another joint in the passenger-side door, next to where he was sitting.
According to testimony and the report, Zanaba Manet said she didn’t have anything illegal on her person or in the vehicle, and Jonathan Manet said the joint was the only thing. After more law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, Creswell performed a search on Jonathan Manet and discovered a small bag of marijuana, and he was subsequently cuffed and placed in a patrol car.
Zanaba Manet got her children out of the vehicle and they stood outside during the search, in which was found the joint, digital scales, and what appeared to be a rubber cover to a storage area. Creswell opened it and discovered a clear wrapped object under the gear shift area and a manila envelope underneath. The envelope contained what appeared to be fake IDs for Zanaba Manet, and the wrapped package had two bags containing what later tested to be around 377.9 grams of heroin, which is a little more than four-fifths of a pound.
Plans were for Jonathan Manet’s trial to begin next week, but a surprise hearing took place Thursday in which Friday’s plea hearing was set. They both face up to 20 years in prison and a mandatory supervised release period of at least three years.
In other federal matters Friday, Jessica Tabuteau received her sentence for her involvement in the Glynn County drug shed case. She made two deliveries from Orlando to Brunswick, with the second one being one kilogram of cocaine that was an orchestrated buy by law enforcement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Josephson filed a downward-departure motion for Tabuteau, saying she cooperated fully with investigators and prosecutors — that she was truthful, credible and remorseful, providing significant assistance. On the 1-5 scale of assistance, which is typically a combination of cooperation and useful information, the U.S. Attorney’s Office gave her a 3.
U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood — while expressing how genuinely rare this is — gave Tabuteau a sentence of 18 months home confinement to run concurrently with three years’ supervised release. A typical sentence in a case of this type is a year and a half to two years in federal prison.