Merry Tipton ends full-time role at Sea Island

More nearly three decades Merry Tipton and Sea Island have been inseparable. That ended recently, when she retired from full-time employment with the company to enjoy some new pastimes, but she hasn't totally left her Sea Island affiliation behind.
Tipton worked for the resort company for "28 years and a day."
"I grew up in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island," she said. "I met Bill (Tipton, her husband) in graduate school at Georgia, and after that he took the position as the head of the CVB in Columbus."
She said when the couple heard of the opportunity to move to her hometown, and Bill Tipton to serve at the helm of the then Brunswick and the Golden Isles Visitors Bureau, now the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, they jumped at the chance.
It was in 1991 when she went to work for Sea Island on a contract basis, developing programs for guests in the winter months, which included visits from representatives of Steuben Glass, Sotheby's and even jewelry from the Windsor family's royal collection. In 1992, Tipton advanced to communications director, eventually ending up as corporate communications director.
"That put me in direct contact with the community," she said. "I was asked to become involved in helping with (local) events, and I served on the airport commission for eight years, when they were designing and building the terminal. That was an exciting time."
During her tenure at Sea Island, Tipton also served on the Coastal Georgia Historical Society Board of Directors for 10 years, during which time the A.W. Jones History Center went from concept to reality, as well as other assisting with other activities and serving on numerous boards of directors.
There was one event that put Sea Island front and center on the international stage, and Tipton was at its epicenter. In 2004, Sea Island hosted the G-8 Summit.
"I was lucky enough to be here for the G-8 Summit, in a media role, and helping with planning," she said. "That was a super highlight."
Another touchstone of her career was the reopening in 2006 of all the new Sea Island facilities, including a brand-new Cloister Hotel. According to previous reports in The News, the new Cloister replaced the original, built in 1928, which was only supposed to be a "friendly little inn" to lodge prospective real estate investors on the island. However, the word got out, and popularity soared over nearly an eight-decade span. That $350 million construction effort also included an eight-court tennis center, a new Beach Club, a new 65,000-square-foot spa and an on-site chapel.
It was the friendships she cultivated, however, that made her time at Sea Island so special.
"The work was very rewarding, but it's the people who make Sea Island," she said.
Now retired from day-to-day work, Tipton looks forward to spending time with her daughter, Kirby, and her family, which includes three children, Campbell, 7, Benton, 4 and Butler, who will arrive in late April.
"Now we can run up to Carrollton whenever we like," she said.
Carrollton isn't the only destination on the horizon, however. The Tiptons have become fond of Viking River Cruises and have more planned.
She's still keeping her hand in at Sea Island.
"I'll still be working with the writing and marketing team at Sea Island, and I'm also remaining of service to the company as a history consultant, in terms of Sea Island history," Tipton said.
She also plans to be more involved with her church, Wesley United Methodist, and enjoying life on St. Simons Island.
"I grew up here; I love this place," she said. "Getting to enjoy everything on St. Simons Island every day is my full-time job.