The alleged go-between for John Eugene Overcash and Florida-based cocaine and marijuana suppliers received his sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court, along with another man who had a minor involvement in the narcotics distribution conspiracy.
Darrius Merrell received one year and nine months in federal prison, plus three years’ supervised release. He pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to a lesser-included charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing a quantity of cocaine.
Merrell testified during the trial of co-defendant Andrew Jackson that they worked together in Glynn County several years ago, and that he would, every now and then, buy more than a couple dozen pounds of marijuana from Jackson and a kilogram of cocaine.
He also testified that at one point Jackson sent a courier with a delivery of a significant amount of a controlled substance, but he found out when he opened the containers that he’d been had for $40,000, and what was in the containers were masonry bricks. Merrell said Jackson later made it up to him.
According to extensive testimony by Merrell and law enforcement, investigators got Overcash to call Merrell to set up a delivery of three kilos of cocaine from Florida. The day of, that got changed to one that day and the two others soon thereafter. Also that day, police raided Merrell’s residence and the car with the cocaine, which was parked at an Altama Avenue restaurant.
A jury found Jackson not guilty of all charges in this case. The other people accused of involvement in that delivery — driver Jessica Tabuteau and passenger Keneil King — have pleaded guilty. King received a sentence of three years and one month, with three years’ supervised release.
In the other sentencing Wednesday, investigators recorded a July 15, 2017, call between Marcus Mungin and co-defendant Kenneth Leon Bradley, which served to further the conspiracy. Mungin received a sentence on the lower end of the guidelines — 10 months in prison and one year supervised release.
Both men are out on pretrial release and the court ordered them to report to their designated prison facility within 30 days.