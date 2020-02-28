Jennifer Vamudio believes First Fridays are an opportunity for downtown Brunswick businesses to showcase their wares and services.
But since the city cautioned local merchants several months ago not to give away free samples of wine or beer at First Fridays, Vamudio, owner of dot & army, has noticed a difference in turnout for the monthly event.
“At first, I didn’t notice a difference, but the last couple of months it has slowed down,” she said.
City officials cautioned local merchants last fall not to give away alcoholic beverages on First Friday until a local ordinance can be crafted to make it legal.
“It just created a cool vibe downtown,” Vamudio said. “They lingered a lot more. People really do like to come downtown.”
Brunswick Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill said First Friday continues to attract good crowds but some businesses have reported lower sales that day since they were asked to quit giving away a complimentary glass of wine or beer.
City officials plan to draft an ordinance that will allow merchants to resume the practice soon. Hill said the ordinance will be similar to one in Savannah that allows merchants to give visitors a complimentary glass of beer or wine during special events.
“There is a way to do it locally,” he said.
Sharon Lynn, owner of A Stitch in Time, said she gave a small glass of wine to First Friday visitors to her business, even though it didn’t generate immediate sales.
“My store is different,” Lynn said. “Everything I do is personalized.”
Lynn said there have never been any conditions for people to buy anything from her business on First Friday. But she did get return visits and business from some of the people who visited her store.
“They were appreciative of the fact we gave them a glass of wine,” she said. “Why can’t I give my customers a glass of wine now?”
Jane Vicent, co-owner and manager of Bardelous, a social bar downtown, said she has seen a noticeable increase in customers on First Fridays since business opened in early December.
“It helps bring in people of all ages on First Friday,” she said. “We all do something different but we’re all together for the same purpose.”