Some downtown Brunswick merchants participating in First Friday have offered complimentary glasses of wine as an incentive to get people into their businesses.
That will end for the upcoming First Friday and future First Fridays because the Georgia Department of Revenue is looking into the practice after an anonymous complaint, said Mathew Hill, executive director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority.
“This practice has been overlooked by the Brunswick PD and the city marshal for many years, but now that there is interest from the Department of Revenue, the city marshal is having to look closely at all events in Brunswick,” Hill said in an email.
The Brunswick Police Department doesn’t have anything against merchants giving out free wine, Hill said, but authorities are concerned Department of Revenue officials will show up to First Friday and conduct inspections.
“DOR violations are not treated lightly, usually resulting in an arrest,” he said. “Given this attention by DOR, I would recommend that if you have been providing wine (or beer) during First Friday, you change to a non-alcoholic beverage.”
The Department of Revenue does allow a non-alcoholic for-profit business to obtain a “special event permit” for a fee, Hill said. The permit is required when alcohol is tied to any monetary exchange or transfer of funds, according to the Department of Revenue.
All applications can be submitted electronically through the Georgia Tax Center at gtc.dor.ga.gov. The fee is $100 to serve distilled spirits and $50 to serve malt beverages or wine. Hill said his office can help business owners with the application.
Hill said other cities with First Friday events also turn a blind eye to merchants providing wine at the events. Hill has a proposal he plans to present to downtown merchants regarding the concerns.
“I imagine DOR will start looking at other cities to clamp down on this practice,” Hill said. “ As a member of the Georgia Downtown Association, I will be bringing it up to our membership in hopes that we can get some legislation started to change the rules and allow non-alcohol merchants to provide a free glass of wine to their customers.”