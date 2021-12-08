Randy Frost has devoted many years to helping youth overcome challenges life handed them.
Frost has decades of experience working in the mental health field, and for the past 10 years has led the nonprofit SeaSide Enrichment Programs, which he founded to serve children in Southeast Georgia.
He recently relaunched this work in Glynn County with a new mentoring program that serves youth ages 12-17 and that will teach values like responsibility, work ethic and respect.
“My passion has been working with people who’ve been handed a bad hand because they need people to help them out,” Frost said.
His latest initiative is intended to create a mentorship experience for youth in the community while giving them a chance to earn some job experience as well.
“We will accept odd jobs,” he said. “We’re not a professional landscaping company. Basically I’m a home owner that knows how to cut grass.”
His program can handle a much wider variety of tasks, though, including most kinds of scheduled contracted jobs like trimming, spreading pine straw, washing cars and picking up trash.
“We are looking for odd jobs for people who don’t want to do things or can’t do them — the elderly, anybody,” Frost said.
Through word of mouth, Frost was able to set up several jobs soon after launching the program this fall. He’s also already received donations of equipment.
A recent month-long job on St. Simons involved clearing out debris in a large backyard. Frost and two students who reside on Morningstar’s campus spent full Saturdays on site, pulling up Palmetto roots and hauling away limbs and other debris.
“When we do these jobs, we don’t leave until completion and the customer is happy,” Frost said. “… And then when we are finished, the client will pay us what they feel our effort was worth.”
Each participant will be paid minimum wage, and the remaining funds will go toward the nonprofit, Frost said.
“Part of the mentoring is you’re going to work as hard as I do,” Frost said. “It’s about work ethic, it’s about attitude, dependability, responsibility — all the kind of things that a lot of our youth aren’t being taught these days.”
While he’s working side by side with the students, Frost will call on his decades of career experience and he will mentor the students while they’re completing the jobs.
“I used to have a counseling office,” he said. “Well, today, we are kind of counseling and mentoring all while we pull weeds.”
Youth are referred to his program through Morningstar, Safe Harbor and other local organizations. He meets them and lays out what the program will entail before they sign up.
“It’s a true mentoring work program where I’m going to teach you how to work and be dependable and get ready for the real world,” Frost said. “… All the kids that I have had (were) all handed a bad hand, and I like to show them that there’s still good people out in the world.”
His nonprofit has also in past years hosted SeaSide Enrichment Camps during the summer. The programs are intended to serve youth who’ve faced tough circumstances early in life and give them a chance to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities.
Frost plans to bring the SeaSide Enrichment Camp experience back this summer.
Anyone with questions about how to support these programs can contact Frost by calling 912-230-0204 or emailing seaside172000@yahoo.com.