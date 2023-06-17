An incident on Blythe Island about a year ago could have escalated and contributed to the nearly 150 people killed by police while experiencing a mental health crisis in 2022.
But it didn’t, thanks to the help of a mental-health professional who was called to the scene and who helped police officers talk a man out of a home he had barricaded himself in with weapons.
That particular case was the first of what the Glynn County Police Department and a local health care provider say will be the future of how local law enforcement engages and interacts with people in crisis.
The police department is starting a new Behavioral Health Response Team that will employ a full-time mental health professional to respond to incidents in which someone is suffering from a mental-health crisis. At the same time, Coastal Community Health is working to keep specialized mental-health professionals on staff who will be ready to aid all local law enforcement agencies facing similar situations.
The idea is to not only ensure that incidents driven by mental illness or crisis do not escalate to the point that police use force, but also to divert people who need treatment down the path to get it.
Mental health crises and illnesses lead to plenty of police interactions locally and nationally and in some cases can become deadly. Data compiled by The Washington Post shows there were 146 people in 2022 nationally who were experiencing a mental-health crisis or mental illness when they were killed by police.
Six of those people were in Georgia, all of whom were armed with a gun when killed.
Already this year 63 people nationwide have suffered the same fate, one of whom was in Georgia. The Georgia man was also armed with a gun.
That outcome didn’t happen locally in 2022 and hasn’t happened in 2023.
Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson plans to keep it that way.
In the case on Blythe Island, officers arrived to serve a warrant when a man refused to come outside and warned that he had weapons. As part of a pilot test for the Behavioral Health Response Team, a mental-health professional from Coastal Community Health was able to convince the man to let a woman who was inside with him leave and ultimately convince him to surrender.
“In these instances you have to have a lot of patience,” Robinson said. “We were able to convince that gentleman to walk out of the house without incident.”
That was one of the 409 calls in 2022 in which Glynn County Police encountered someone experiencing a mental-health crisis, according to police data. There have been 161 such calls already in 2023.
Not all of those calls involved criminal activity, which is one reason similar behavioral health teams, often called Crisis Intervention Teams, have gained popularity in policing recently. In many cases an individual may be in an emergency situation because of issues like psychosis or severe depression. Addressing those situations requires a different set of skills than those included in traditional police training, Robinson said.
That often leads to arrests because a lack of available beds in mental health facilities leaves officers with nowhere else to take them. That issue, among others, is a problem that perennially ranks Georgia among the bottom nationally when it comes to mental health services and access to those services.
“We’re not doctors,” Robinson said. “We’re not nurses or counselors, so what do we need to make sure those officers have in their back pockets or alongside them the help they need to deal with these issues?”
The Behavioral Health Response Team is being created to ensure more cases than not end without using force and if possible, with the person in crisis finding the help needed instead of going to jail.
The Glynn County Police Department was awarded a grant last week from the state that will provide $214,500 of federal American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for a mental health intervention worker for three years to work with the newly formed team.
The Georgia Behavioral Health and Peace Officer Co-Responder Act, which passed the General Assembly and became law in 2022, is helping to pave the way for similar programs throughout the state by allowing police departments to create teams that include both officers and mental health professionals who can respond to help individuals in crisis.
Robinson said a team in Savannah has had success and the county police department wants the same results.
“If we have never met that person before, we are engaging with those individuals blindly,” Robinson said. “We want to engage in a way where everyone can depart safely.”
That does not mean avoiding consequences, however, Robinson said. Someone who has committed a crime during a mental health crisis will still be held accountable according to the law, he said.
“They may have to be held accountable for what they’ve done, but they should also be taken in a direction where they can get some help,” Robinson said.
He called it a holistic approach that officers hope will have a positive impact on recidivism.
Alongside the team at the county police department, Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler, executive director of Coastal Community Health, is working to formalize relationships with local law enforcement agencies so that mental-health professionals are available on call to aid officers encountering a crisis situation.
Chandler said after meeting with local law enforcement last year and providing health care at the Glynn County Detention Center it became clear there were more people being arrested and sent to jail because of mental illness or substance abuse issues than there needed to be. Many of them just require some treatment to avoid future police interactions, he said.
The problem was that police departments weren’t equipped to deal with most of those situations.
“So we are proceeding with staffing so that all law enforcement can call and ask, ‘How do I proceed with X, Y and Z?’” Chandler said.
Crisis Intervention Teams, or CIT, have been a growing trend around the country for the last several years, Chandler said. They take the same approach as the county police department’s team.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, CIT improves communication, identifies mental health resources for those in crisis and ensures officer and community safety.
The teams can also put people who need help in the right places, which is not always in jail, Chandler said.
“We don’t have to fill the jails with people who really need mental health support and a case plan,” he said.
The Brunswick Police Department plans to work with Coastal Community Health while it provides specialized crisis intervention training to its officers to better prepare them for mental health crisis situations.
“We are constantly in contact with the Department of Behavioral Health and with Gateway Behavioral Services,” Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith said. “We know there is a segment of our population who have mental health issues whether from substance abuse or because of other reasons.”
When interacting with them, Smith said officers take steps to ensure the person is not a danger to themselves or to others and try to find the help they need if possible.
Gateway is a local community service organization that operates a behavioral health crisis center in Brunswick. It provides an option, along with private facilities like St. Simons by the Sea, to refer people when they need inpatient care to address their crisis.
Although police officers and health care providers alike say more inpatient mental-health services are needed, they also say a good first step to addressing those issues lies in how officers are trained.
“When you come into contact with someone in a mental health crisis it’s about helping them,” Smith said.
That is why most BPD officers are trained in crisis intervention. Eventually, she said all of them will be.
That is also the goal of county police. Robinson said training is scheduled throughout the year.
“The goal is that every officer in the department will go through the training,” Robinson said.