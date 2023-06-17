An incident on Blythe Island about a year ago could have escalated and contributed to the nearly 150 people killed by police while experiencing a mental health crisis in 2022.

But it didn’t, thanks to the help of a mental-health professional who was called to the scene and who helped police officers talk a man out of a home he had barricaded himself in with weapons.

