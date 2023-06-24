Undersheriff Mario Morales sees it every day whether he wants to or not. People with mental health challenges or crises, often unaddressed, are booked into the Glynn Detention Center and become the responsibility of the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
“Unofficially, jails are the largest caregivers for mental health issues in this state, and probably the entire country,” Morales said.
Georgia has just five state psychiatric hospitals, making bed space limited for people who may benefit from treatment before incarceration. Community service boards like Gateway Behavioral Health in Brunswick offer some services, and private facilities like St. Simons by the Sea are available as well, but law enforcement officers in Coastal Georgia are often left with only one place to take someone who is in a mental health crisis.
“The solution so often is unfortunately to just send them to jail,” Morales said. “We’re responsible for their health, safety, security and even their drama when they’re in jail.”
The Glynn County Detention Center has a capacity for a little more than 600 inmates, about a third of whom have mental illnesses or struggle with mental health crises, Morales said. That is why the partnership the sheriff’s office has with Coastal Community Health is so valuable, he said.
For the past two years, since Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler came on board as Coastal Community Health’s executive director, the community health clinic has provided general health-care services to inmates at the jail. Those services include tending to the mental health needs of the inmates.
But Chandler said his goal is to ensure both general health and mental health treatment continues after release for inmates who need it.
“Hopefully in the process of seeing them in the jail they will feel comfortable after release (and) come to us for the health and mental health needs,” Chandler said.
It’s a new way to think about health care for inmates that he believes can have a positive impact statewide. As a community health clinic, Coastal Community Health is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is funded through grants and other sources to ensure access to quality care for everyone. That allows the clinic to provide a full slate of services to the jail less expensively than other third parties.
That saves money for the sheriff’s office and the taxpayers, Morales said.
“Our largest cost aside from salaries is the jail,” he said. “It costs about $52 per day to house a single inmate.”
The funding setup also allows the clinic to provide affordable care for anyone who needs it, regardless of their ability to pay. Chandler said that sets the clinic up well to treat people with mental illnesses or substance abuse after their release from jail.
“If we can prevent one person from being arrested and going back to jail then it’s a success,” Chandler said.
Chandler said he and Sheriff Neal Jump met with state Attorney General Chris Carr recently and discussed how part of the $636 million Georgia will receive as part of a settlement in an opioid case against pharmaceutical companies could be used to support initiatives similar to the local partnership.
Coastal Community Health is also supporting other local law enforcement agencies with mental health issues by creating a team of mental health professionals whose agencies can call when they encounter someone in a crisis. It will also support the Glynn County Police Department’s Behavioral Health Response Team which is currently in the creation process.
“It’s been a fulfilling experience, far more than we anticipated,” Chandler said.
He added that he has no plans to slow down efforts to aid the community in treating mental health.