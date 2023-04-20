Two men accused earlier this year of a burglary and a separate shooting are now charged with invading a Glynn County residence last July and using guns to rob its inhabitants.

Earnest James Grant, 21, and Laronse Adrises Chambliss, 20, both of Brunswick, were arrested in late January by the Brunswick Police Department for allegedly burglarizing a home on Jan. 18 in the 3300 block of Johnston Street. Police said they broke into the home and stole a Sony PS5, $150 worth of Sony PSP games and a .38 caliber revolver.

