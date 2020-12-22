Sometimes it really is the thought that counts.
Although the gift bags themselves were chock-full of nifty surprises, Friday’s outreach effort by the folks at Memory Matters was intended to let the nonprofit organization’s extended family know they are not forgotten. The array of services and programs offered to the caregivers and sufferers of Alzheimer’s and other dementia illnesses has been unavoidably hampered this year by the constraints of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
So Memory Matters’ programs and activities director Ayla Wilson went bearing gifts Friday to the homes of some of those the organization serves. Donning a mask, Wilson delivered gift bags to the homes of 15 Memory Matters “family members,” from St. Simons Island to Brunswick.
“It was important for us to remind our extended family that we care,” Wilson said. “It was just a small way to bring some symbols of comfort into their homes because that’s really what Memory Matters is about.
“We wanted to let them know, ‘Hey, we see you, we hear you, we love you.’ I think that’s really the message.”
Gift bags were made possible in large part by the thoughtful efforts of members of Glynn Academy’s Beta Club. The bright young high schoolers chipped in with everything from simple puzzles and bingo cards to coloring books and paint sets that provide mind-stimulating activities.
GA senior Aniston Royer rallied her fellow Beta Club members to assist with the effort. Royer became aware of the challenges for those struggling to meet the needs of the Alzheimer’s and dementia community through her mother. Kelley Royer is a member of the board of Memory Matters.
“I know how during these specific times the Memory Matters building was closed,” said Royer, a senior bound next fall for pre-med studies at Mercer. “I just wanted the Glynn Academy Beta Club to help out to provide some resources, something they could use that will hopefully help the families of those who benefit from Memory Matters.”
In addition to the items the Beta Club provided, the gift bags came with a serving of fresh butternut squash soup from A Movable Feast in Brunswick. Also included was a copy of the spiritually inspiring book “Bless It,” a collection of short verse by St. Simons Presbyterian Church associate pastor Kate Buckley.
“We just wanted to let people know that we’re still here doing things for the community,” said Kelley Royers. “We called it ‘a spoonful of comfort’ for our families.”
Of course, Memory Matters did not cease its services altogether because of COVID-19. The organization has continued to reach out with online Zoom programs and virtual support group meetings. By appointment, the staff still schedules in-person counseling for caregivers, Wilson said.
Founded in 1994 as Alzheimer’s of Glynn/Brunswick, the group is dedicated to providing support and services to caregivers and family members of adults facing memory problems. Operating out of a converted house near Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, the organization changed its name to Memory Matters in 2016 to better define its mission to serve all those facing adult onset memory loss conditions. Memory Matters, independent of national or regional Alzheimer’s organizations, focuses all of its resources locally.
For more information on Memory Matters, call 912-264-0777, or go to memorymattersglynn.com.