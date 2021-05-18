After scaling back its services in the Golden Isles, Memory Matters of Glynn is hosting a Spring Celebration to welcome people back into the nonprofit organization’s caring fold.
The Spring Celebration is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Memory Matters headquarters, 2803 Sherwood Drive near the Brunswick hospital of Southeast Georgia Health System.
The event also is an opportunity to meet Memory Matters’ new executive director, Julie Andrew Tharpe. All are invited.
“We are welcoming the community and former clients and their caregivers,” Tharpe said of the event.
The evening will include several outdoor activities, a tour of the Memory Matters house and light refreshments.
Since 1994, Memory Matters has offered an array of services and programs for caregivers and those with Alzheimer’s and other dementia illnesses. It was founded in 1994 as Alzheimer’s of Glynn/Brunswick. It became Memory Matters in 2016 to better define its mission of offering services and support to caregivers and relatives of adults challenged with memory loss.
Memory Matters has significantly cut its services for the past year due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions but has maintained online Zoom programs, virtual support meetings and by-appointment counseling for caregivers.
The Spring Celebration will mark Memory Matters’ return to services, reopening programs with modifications and social distancing in place, Tharpe said. Upcoming summer programs include the favored social get-togethers and the always-popular chair yoga classes.
“I am happy to be selected for the position of director,” Tharpe said. “And I am looking forward to meeting people in the community and discussing services available for people with memory loss. Memory Matters offers support to individuals, caregivers and families. The organization can help families work through difficult decisions, identify plans for the future and become familiar with available resources.”
Additional information is available at Memory Matters Glynn’s website (memorymattersglynn.com) and on its Facebook page or call 912-264-0777.